Ace Awards 2020: Flipkart Group won the Best Environmental Excellence Award

Day one of the three-day event announced the results of five categories.

The inaugural edition of Financial Express BrandWagon ACE Awards commenced on the night of September 22, 2020. Spread over the span of three days, the awards are aimed at celebrating India’s best work done in B2B and digital media space, innovation, talent, and recognise the country’s growing influence on the global digital industry. The inaugural edition of the awards has a total of 36 categories including Special Awards.

Day one of the three-day event announced the results of five categories including Best B2C campaign, Best B2B campaign, Best Branded Content, Best Branded Content, Best Campaign in BFSI and Best Environmental Excellence Award.

Barco India won the Best B2B Campaign for ‘Barco India Multi-Touch Campaign Media Outreach (2019-2020)’ campaign by Kommune Brand Communications. As for Best Campaign in BFSI, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited took home the trophy for their ‘Think Equity. Think Motilal Oswal’ campaign. Flipkart Group was awarded the Best Environmental Excellence Award.

Meanwhile, the award for Best B2C campaign was shared amongst three brands– ICICI Lombard General Insurance for their ‘Live Well, Clap Well’ campaign, Licious for their ‘Licious – Baat Badal De’ campaign, and PepsiCo India for ‘LAY’S Gets India Smiling With Smile Deke Dekho’ campaign. Similarly, Axis Bank Ltd. and SBI Life Insurance emerged victorious in the Best Branded Content category.

The awards were announced after the first day of the inaugural BrandWagon Conclave was concluded. In all, nine jury members, including jury chair, were designated with the responsibility of analysing the entries. Santosh Desai, MD and CEO, Futurebrands India; Meenakshi Madhvani, founder, Spatial Access Solutions; Ambi Parameswaran, founder, Brand-Building.com; Devendra Chawla, MD and CEO, Spencer Retail; Ashok Ramachandran, CEO and president, Schindler India; Raj Nayak, founder and managing director, House Of Cheer; Rajesh Sethi, ex- MD, NBA India; Vadiraj Kulkarni, chief operating officer, ITC Limited; Neelima Burra, co-founder and director, Ganymede Business Ventures were part of the jury.

