ABP News Network appoints Zulfia Waris as business head, ANN Content Studio

ABP News Network brings Zulfia Waris on board as business head, ABP News Network Content Studio. In her new role, Waris will be responsible for the organisation’s new subsidiary, ANN Content Studio, to produce path-breaking content for all platforms. According to Avinash Pandey, CEO, ABP News Network, Waris’ knowledge and creativity will add to the organisation’s success. “We are pleased to infuse Zulfia’s expertise and vision into ABP News Network’s Content Studio, especially since it is in a period of rapid digital growth,” he added.

With over 20 years of experience, Waris has a strong expertise in the media industry. She has worked with several companies including TV18 India Ltd, MTV India, Channel V India, Star TV Network and Zee Entertainment Ltd. Prior to the appointment, Waris was working as VP-product head, premium head and digital networks at Discovery India. Under this role, she was responsible for Discovery India’s channels under the factual and lifestyle categories. Additionally, Waris has held numerous leadership roles since 2007 and was at the helm of content and creative strategy, marketing, on-air promotions, production, acquisition, programming, budgets, social media innovations, content partnerships, and community building.

Zulfia Waris has done her Bachelor’s in English Literature from Sophia College Mumbai in 1998 followed by Post Graduate Diploma in Social Communications in Media from Sophia Polytechnic Mumbai in 1999.

