ABP Network unveils a new logo for its news channels

ABP Network has revamped the logo for all all its news channels – ABP News, ABP Ananda, ABP Majha, ABP Ganga, ABP Asmita, and ABP Sanjha, along with the logo of its digital platform, ABP Live, as a part of an ongoing evolution of the network. As per the news broadcaster, the new identity is designed to better represent the fearlessness, dynamism, and thought-leadership of the channels in the industry and also to demonstrate the brand’s connection to the nation and its people.

“The new logos of ABP Network’s news channels and digital platform better captures the passion and purpose of the network. Our new identity is a direct representation of our vision of fearless news reporting and our limitless ability to inspire people, spark imaginations, and enlighten minds. The new arrow in our refreshed logos breaks free from relatively static framework, to make itself better suited for the fast-evolving media landscape,” Avinash Pandey, CEO, ABP Network said.

The company highlighted that the idea behind the change reflects on the potential of India’s unremitting growth story. On its path to greatness, India stands at a unique cusp of contradictions. While the hopes for a new India are defined by limitless aspirations and ambitions; at the same time, Indians are limited by societal beliefs, views, and values. The new logos of the channels, therefore, stand as a testimony to the network’s pursuit of truth ‘beyond limits’ and serve as a symbol of the overarching vision of the network, of creating ‘an informed and open society’.

The complete rebranding, including the new logo, has been conceptualised by Saffron Brand Consultants – an independent global brand consultancy based in Madrid, Spain. The word marks and taglines of the new logos have been developed by Prof. Fiona Ross, who had also designed ABP’s first digital Bengali font (Linotype Bengali, now known as ABP Bengali) with Tim Holloway, first published in 1982 in its eponymous newspaper Ananda Bazar Patrika. In this reinvigoration, she has helped the scripts retain their diversity and yet work in harmony across the ABP Network – the entire project aligning with ABP’s continued insistence on maintaining the highest typographic standards for visual communication.

Elaborating on the transition, said, “We wanted to come up with something future fit for ABP Network. We were inspired by their inherent qualities of courage and limitlessness, and aimed to deliver a brand strategy and visual language that could be eloquent of the true vision of ABP,” Jacob Benbunan, co-founder and CEO, Saffron Brand Consultants, stated.

