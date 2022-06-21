ABP Network appoints Sameer Rao as CEO of ABP Creations Pvt. Ltd.

ABP Network has appointed Sameer Rao as the chief executive officer (CEO) of ABP Creations Pvt. Ltd. The appointment came into effect on June 1, 2022. He will be operating from ABP Network’s Mumbai office.

“We are certain that with his expertise and accomplishments, he will take ABP Creations Pvt. Ltd. to greater heights. In this dynamic period of digital growth, his vision will perfectly align with our goals for ABP Creations Pvt. Ltd. I believe that over time, his knowledge, and ingenuity will further contribute to the organisation’s success,” Avinash Pandey, CEO, ABP Network, stated.

As per the company, Rao has a wide-ranging experience of two decades in television, film, and digital platforms. Rao has worked in many roles including conceptualisation, development, and execution of original content. He has formerly worked at YouTube, STAR India, Discovery Communications, Vinod Chopra Films, and UTV Motion Pictures in managerial and leadership roles.

In the recent past, ABP Studios, a content production house of ABP Creations Pvt. Ltd., has shown potential with its co-produced and critically acclaimed Marathi feature film, Karkhanisanchi Waari (Ashes on a Road Trip) which has been streaming exclusively on SonyLiv. “Say Yes to the Dress”, another ABP Studios, streaming on Discovery Plus, has also been a hit among the audience. Within a year ABP Studios has a line-up of clients which includes Facebook, Google, Universal, SonyLiv, Hoichoi, Star Pravah, Discovery Plus and National Geographic. In 2022, ABP Studios is looking forward to developing and presenting content from its recent acquisitions in adventure, horror, and crime drama genres.

Read Also: Sanfe rolls out the #SanfeRazorlution campaign

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook