ABP Live partners with Professional Golf Tour of India

ABP has partnered with the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) to be the digital media partner for its various golf tournaments to be held in 2021. It has become the first Hindi news network to cover a golf tour in the country and broadcast it live on its digital platform – ABP Live, and its associated social media platforms. “While golf is rising as a sport in India, we at ABP believe that Golf should be made accessible to the masses of the country and ABP with its widespread reach and popularity strives to make this possible,” Avinash Pandey, CEO, ABP Network, said.

The partnership was launched in October with the coverage of the first leg of the five City, Tata Steel PGTI, MP Cup 2021 held in Delhi. The next leg of the tour in Jaipur was also taken live on ABP and the four days of coverage got more than two million views on ABP FB Live. The upcoming legs of this tournament would witness over 300 professional golf players, including Olympians and past winners vie for a chance to lift the 1.5 crore rupee title. The three remaining legs of the tournament to be held in Chandigarh, Kolkata and Jamshedpur will be hosted Live as part of this unique agreement.

Golf enthusiasts in India and all over the world would be able to watch across the digital platforms of ABP Live. For Pandey, ABP Network has been aggressively looking towards ramping up its offerings in the sports segment like Kabbadi and Olympics, while not remaining restricted to cricket. ”This initiative of broadcasting golf is in line with the larger goal. It’s a prestigious moment for the network to associate with PGTI and facilitate a pan-Indian viewership for the tournament,” he added.

PGTI is the internationally recognised controlling body for professional golf in India which is included in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) system. PGTI’s objective is to promote professional golf in the country and create more competitive playing opportunities for its members. More than 100 million users of ABP Live would be able to watch the live telecast of the tournament.

