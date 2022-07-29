ABD India makes its debut in metaverse with ABD MetaBar

Allied Blenders and Distillers (ABD) has made its debut in the metaverse with the ABD MetaBar, an immersive virtual reality space housing digital displays of its leading offerings. It’s the first alcohol beverage company in India to build a metaverse presence, said the company.

“At ABD, innovation is a core value that we look to keep at the forefront of everything we do. Our brands and initiatives will constantly lead to change and with the ABD MetaBar we have taken a decisive step into the virtual immersive world of our consumers. We will actively seek to co-create and partner in this exciting space as it’s the first alcohol beverage company which is making a metaverse presence,” Shekhar Ramamurthy, executive deputy chairman, said.

However, visitors to the space can learn more about brands, watch exciting new content and discover key initiatives from the organization. With its futuristic design, the ABD MetaBar, optimised for both mobile and desktop usage, taps into the growing interest in the metaverse amongst consumers and their willingness to experiment with novel digital activations.

Furthermore, ABD MetaBar will evolve to allow for interactions with users and serve as a gateway for curated online experiences across consumer interest areas of fun, design, music, gaming, and the performing arts, among others, claimed the company.

Allied Blenders and Distillers (ABD) is the Indian-owned spirits company and the 3rd largest Indian Made Foreign Liquor ( IMFL) company in the country. Its flagship brand, officer and choice are one of the largest selling whiskies in the world in terms of volume, said the company. It is also one of the largest spirit brands exported out of India. ABD is a multi-brand company that produces and supplies alcoholic beverages with a presence in the whisky, brandy, rum, and vodka categories, that are sold in over 22 countries.