ABBY’s joins hands with The One Show

ABBY’s, South Asia’s awards for creativity, media and communication, has joined hands with The One Show, the award program in advertising, design and digital marketing. “As the world’s premier non-profit advertising and design awards program, The One Show is delighted to be associated with the Abby Awards of the Ad Club. The One Show is committed to raising the bar on creative judging standards all over the world. With India already a rising new global creative powerhouse, the Abby Awards will further add shine to a very respected domestic creative program,” Kevin Swanepoel, CEO of The One Club for Creativity, said on the association.

“ABBY’s has been India’s mainstay for 56 years when it comes to recognising creativity and innovation across the communication industry. We wanted to add more heft and give Abby’s a place on the global stage it so well deserves. The association with ‘The One Show’ will enhance our judging standards to match global best practices, help in selection of juries and raise levels of transparency in the entire awarding process,” Partha Sinha, president, The Ad Club, added.

The Abby Awards will represent the South Asia region that includes India, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bangladesh and Pakistan and has been doing so since 2004. In keeping with contemporary trends today, the Abby’s will include categories such as direct, design, digital, mobile, technology, still craft, digital craft, radio craft, video craft, brand activation and promotion, branded content and entertainment, PR, broadcaster, publisher.

The awards governing committee for ABBY’s Awards include names such as Rana Barua, (AGC chairman), Group CEO, Havas Group India; Jaideep Gandhi (chairman – Goafest Organising Committee), founder, Another Idea; Partha Sinha, president, Times of India; Shashi Sinha, CEO-India, IPG Mediabrands; Ajay Kakar, CMO, Aditya Birla Capital Limited; Ajay Chandwani, managing committee member, The Advertising Club; Malcolm Raphael, senior vice-president, Times Response; Anupriya Acharya, CEO South Asia, Publicis Groupe; Prasanth Kumar, CEO-South Asia, GroupM Media (India) Pvt. Ltd.; Sam Balsara, chairman and managing director, Madison Communications Pvt. Ltd.; Rohit Ohri, group chairman and CEO, FCB Group India; Hephzibah Pathak, vice chairperson and chief client officer India, Ogilvy & Mather Pvt. Ltd. The list of international judges will be announced by One Show.

