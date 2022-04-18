ABBY’s Award Governing Council appoints jury chairs

The ABBY’s Award Governing Council has announced advertising professionals as jury chairs who will be judging ABBYs 2022 along with international judges. The advertising professionals are Amer Jaleel, Ashwini Deshpande, Bobby Pawar, Chaaya Baradhwaaj, Rahul Mathew, and Rajdeepak Das.

Jaleel is group chief creative officer and chairman, MullenLowe Lintas Group. As global creative head of Unilever’s Lifebuoy business, Jaleel has contributed to the brand’s success over the past decade, in India and across the world. He has built brands such as Micromax, Olx and Havells among others. He has also conceptualised the journey for Tata Tea’s ‘Jaago Re’ movement. His portfolio includes brands such as Google, Maruti Suzuki, ICICI Prudential and Bajaj Auto.

Meanwhile Deshpande is the co-founder and director, Elephant Design. Pawar, on the other hand, is the chairman and chief creative officer, Havas. Pawar has worked for seven years in the United States with long stints at Ogilvy, New York and BBDO, Chicago.

Chaaya Baradhwaaj is the founder and MD, BC Web Wise and Mathew is the chief creative officer at DDB Mudra Group. Das is the CEO and chief creative officer, South Asia, Leo Burnett. Das has built Apollo Eleven, a division of Leo Burnett, to find solutions.

