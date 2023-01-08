AB de Villiers makes commentary debut for SA20 

Former Proteas Men’s captain, AB de Villiers will be commencing his commentary debut during the SA20 starting on 10 January. As per the organisation, the SA20 commentary team has reunited the Proteas slip cordon with De Villiers, who is joined by his former national team teammates Mark Boucher, Ashwell Prince, Shaun Pollock, Herschelle Gibbs, Chris Morris, and Vernon Philander.

I am a cricket fan at heart, and I can’t wait to be behind the mic to watch the performances of the cricketers during the SA20, De Villiers said. “I look forward to joining some of my past teammates and cricketers for this opportunity,” he added.

As per a statement, the broadcasters for SA20, JioCinema and Sports18 will assemble a panel for their presentation of SA20 in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, it claimed. It added that All 33 matches will be broadcast live on SuperSport in Sub-Saharan Africa, JioCinema, Sports18, Colors Tamil in India and Sky Sports in the UK.

