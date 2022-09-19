Aays Analytics forays into APAC region; starts operations in Singapore

Data analytics company Aays has commenced operations in Singapore with an aim to strengthen its foothold in the APAC region. More businesses in the APAC region are looking to align their transformation roadmaps by leveraging the benefits of data analytics, and Aays looks to play a significant role in accelerating the finance analytics transformation journey for these organisations.

For Anshuman Bhar, CEO and co-founder, Aays Analytics, the company wants to make sure that they have a footprint where its clients and potential customers are. “Singapore is a hub where many large international corporations have their regional headquarters. Therefore, this expansion would enable us to respond swiftly to the demands of the customers in that area,” he added.

The company claims to be in an aggressive expansion mode and Singapore comes as a conscious choice after establishing its base in India and the UK. It would allow them easy access to the rest of the Asian market, the company stated. Furthermore, Singapore presence will help the company come closer to its current clients in the region, in addition to helping the business reach out to new customers in the Southeast Asian market. As an ongoing business strategy, Aays has been collaborating with major conglomerates and Fortune 1000 businesses worldwide, particularly in the CPG and automotive sectors.

“By establishing our presence in Singapore, we aim to increase the company’s reach in the SEA area with a hope to explore and create new business opportunities,” Dwarika Patro, COO and co-founder, Aays Analytics, highlighted.

Aays is a boutique artificial intelligence (AI) and data consulting firm which specialises in democratising data science and ML in the corporate analytics space. They partner with global conglomerates having large, complex data footprints and help them contextualise their data science journey with deep functional focus. Solutions are typically targeted at the CXO office, FP&A, controllers, and finance operations. Since their inception in 2018, they claim to have solved some of the most complex business problems faced by fortune 1000 and fast-growing companies in the world utilising big data, cloud computing, and AI/ML.

Also Read: From #AbPooraIndiaKaregaUpgrade campaign to gamification; how Flipkart plans to onboard consumers ahead of Big Billion Days

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook