Aashirvaad expands breakfast range; launches Instant Sambar

Aashirvaad Instant Meals, a brand owned by ITC Ltd., has launched an Instant Sambar that can be made by just adding hot water and keeping it aside for 8-10 minutes. With this product, the brand said that it is targeting busy millennials and students who prefer convenience and want to enjoy ‘home-like’ meals.

Priced at Rs 25 per 30 g pack, the product serves 2 and has a shelf life of 12 months and comes with added dal and vegetables. It can be enjoyed with rice, idli or dosa for breakfast, lunch or dinner.

This is the latest addition to the brand’s range of breakfast options including Khatta Meetha Poha, Veggie Upma, Suji Halwa and Idli Sambar.

“Having keenly studied the cooking preferences of today’s youngsters, who mostly live away from their families, the Instant Sambar was conceptualized with a focus on factors such as convenience, ease of cooking and the need for home cooked food. We hope to cater to a wide range of consumers who miss and crave South Indian food.” said Ganesh Sundararaman, SBU Chief Executive, ITC Ltd.

