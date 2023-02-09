Aanandita Datta named chief marketing officer for Pizza Hut India; to oversee marketing and branding

Pizza Hut India has named Aanandita Datta as the company’s chief marketing officer. In her new role, she will oversee all aspects of marketing and branding, with the core objective of transforming Pizza Hut into a ‘Younger and Everyday’ brand by making its pizzas accessible to a much wider and younger audience. Moreover, Datta will work with Merrill Pereyra, managing director, Pizza Hut Indian Subcontinent.

As per a company statement, Pizza Hut’s current chief marketing officer, Neha, has been elevated to the Pizza Hut Global team as senior director of marketing and will be relocating to Dallas.

Indian consumers today are highly globalised in their outlook and preferences, yet rooted in Indian tastes and traditions, Merrill Pereyra said. “Datta’s unique career trajectory which combines rich international experience and diverse domestic work profile, is, therefore, a perfect match for us. As we undertake rapid expansion and transform towards becoming a ‘Younger and Everyday’ brand in India, Datta’s expertise in managing high-level marquee brands will be instrumental in steering Pizza Hut India in the right direction,” Pereyra added.

Aanandita Datta has been part of the marketing space for nearly 17 years. Prior to her current role, she was the global brand director at Unilever where she played a defining role in driving global brand equity, brand purpose and positioning, core strategy, innovation road map and communication development across developed and emerging markets.

“I have been following Pizza Hut’s trajectory in India and what the brand has achieved in the last three years, despite the pandemic, is commendable. With a focus on technology, expansion, disruptive products, value pricing and distinctive communication, I believe Pizza Hut is already on the right path,” Aanandita Datta, chief marketing officer, Pizza Hut India, elaborated.

Additionally she has worked with brand such as Lipton, Kissan, Taaza at Unilever, besides, Horlicks and Sensodyne at Glaxo SmithKline Consumer Health Care and Whirlpool Refrigerators.

Also Read Mavericks Communications names Ravpreet Ganesh as chief integration officer

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook