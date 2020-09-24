Aakash Educational Services Limited appoints Yuvraj Singh as brand ambassador

The cricketer has come on board to help promote the company and its various brands including Aakash Institute, Aakash IIT-JEE, Aakash Digital and Meritnation

Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL) has announced the appointment of cricketer Yuvraj Singh as its brand ambassador. The cricketer has come on board to help promote the company and its various brands including Aakash Institute, Aakash IIT-JEE, Aakash Digital and Meritnation. As the face of Aakash, Yuvraj Singh will lead the brand’s latest omni-channel ‘Success is Waiting’ campaign for Aakash Digital.

The ‘Success is Waiting’ campaign, conceptualised in partnership with Cheil India, the creative agency of AESL, will be for students re-appearing for medical and engineering entrance examinations. It intends to inspire such students to give it another shot and will be visible through the digital medium.

As per the company, Yuvraj was the ideal fit to drive home the message effectively as the company needed an inspiring comeback story of a sportsperson, with the core messaging of ‘come back stronger’. With cricket being the most widely followed sport in the country, the communication has been designed around the comeback story of Yuvraj Singh. He has been an inspirational figure for many Indians, first through his successful cricketing career, then his battle with cancer and his inspirational comeback and now with his humanitarian initiatives, the company said.

We believe that every student gives their best shot during these critical examinations but we also acknowledge the fact that one does not taste success every time, Aakash Chaudhry, director and CEO, Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL) said. “We want to make the students understand that we not only stand with them in their struggle but also understand their weaknesses and are ready to work on them with the support of the aspirants. Striding on Yuvraj’s popularity amongst the youngsters and his path breaking success story and inspiring comeback, we are sure that he will inculcate the route to celebrate failure while bouncing back with all the more determination, strength and focus,” he added further on the association.

Read Also: Acer India signs Sonu Sood as brand ambassador

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook