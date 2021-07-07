Aadheeraj Krishna joins Gozoop as creative director

He will be reporting to Amyn Ghadiali, vice president, business and strategy

Gozoop has appointed Aadheeraj Krishna as the creative director who shall also be the head of production. In his role, Krishna will be handling key accounts like Dell, Taj, Aceblend, GNC, Villain Perfumes, Godrej Properties, TCE Studi, U&I among others. He will be reporting to Amyn Ghadiali, vice president, business and strategy.

With over eight years of experience in mainline advertising, Krishna has spearheaded creative solutions with strong strategies. He has worked on brands like Tiger balm, Playgard Condoms, Pregakem, Vikram Tea, Monginis, Diclowin, Labdic Relief, and many more and has played a crucial role in building multiple brands from their conception. Krishna had a long stint with Hats on Advertising and he’s been acknowledged for his creative instinct of writing and directing commercials.

The gap between mainline and digital is blurring and Gozoop is at the forefront of pioneering this change, Krishna said. “More than an agency, it is a tribe of ambitious, talented marketing professionals committed to creating path-breaking campaigns and making a dent in the advertising universe. I’m looking forward to joining the mission and contributing in championing work that makes waves and generates tangible results for our brands,” he added.

“For an increasing number of partners, Gozoop is their one-stop integrated solutions provider. With Adheeraj’s expertise and experience in the mainline space, we further strengthen this offering,” Ahmed Aftab Naqvi, CEO, and co-founder of Gozoop said.

Founded in October 2008, Gozoop is an independent marketing company offering a wide range of strategic solutions for brands and businesses. With a platform agnostic approach and blend of creative and technology services, Gozoop specialises in crafting integrated solutions designed to help brands and businesses win in the new world. The company has partnered with brands such as Dell, Asian Paints, Taj Hotels, Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians, Star Bharat, Pizza Express, Club Mahindra, Viacom18, Mad Over Donuts, ITC among others.

