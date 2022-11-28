AAAI elevates Prasanth Kumar as president of association

Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI) has elevated Prasanth Kumar as its president, from CEO of South Asia, GroupM Media (India) Pvt Ltd. Additionally, Rana Barua, Group CEO, Havas Group India, was elevated as the vice president of the association.

Advertising is a dynamic and idea-driven industry, Prasanth Kumar, president, AAAI, said. “Collaboration with industry organisations will allow us to shape the industry in a progressive way that benefits everybody. I look forward to building synergies with like-minded people and organisations and I believe that we will be able to achieve our goals if we work together,” he added.

Moreover, Anupriya Acharya, the earlier president of the association will be the ex-officio member of the AAAI Board for 2022-23. Kumar has worked with GroupM for over 25 years. He has also worked at Pepsi, The Hindu, The Media Edge and McCann Erickson before joining GroupM. Additionally, Kumar has been responsible as the vice president of AAAI from 2020 – 2022.

