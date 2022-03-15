AAAI announces contest to redesign its logo

The contest is open to all creative individuals and advertising agencies

The Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI), on Tuesday, announced a contest to redesign its logo to reflect the future of advertising and recast the descriptor ‘Advertising Agencies Association of India’ so as to reflect the evolving larger world of marketing communications. The contest is open to all creative individuals and advertising agencies.

AAAI also announced that the winner of the contest will be given a cash prize of one lakh rupees along with an all-expenses-paid trip for a team of two to attend Goafest 2022, which is scheduled for May 5-7 in Goa. “The advertising industry is facing its biggest transformation ever. The key question is not whether advertising will change, but how radically it will do so. It is high time that the AAAI identity changes to reflect this new direction being taken by the industry,” Rohit Ohri, group chairman, FCB Group India and chairman of this contest said.

To be noted, the last date for receiving entries of the designs is April 15, 2022. “The present AAAI logo was designed in 2005, since then advertising has undergone a sea change and it is high time that we allow the next generation to take AAAI’s identity into the future. Keeping this in view, it was felt that AAAI should also forge a new identity which would reflect the current and future direction that the industry is taking,” Anupriya Acharya, president, AAAI stated.

The Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI) is a not-for-profit, industry-led and industry-managed trade association of advertising agencies, formed in 1945, to promote their industry interests. As per the association, AAAI today represents a number of small, medium and large-sized agencies as its members, who together account for almost 80% of the advertising business placed in the country.

