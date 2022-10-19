A23 unveils second edition of ‘Chalo Saath Khelein’ brand campaign with Shah Rukh Khan

Multi-gaming platform, A23 (Head Digital Works), has launched the second edition of ‘Chalo Saath Khelein’ brand campaign with its brand ambassador, actor Shah Rukh Khan. With this campaign, the brand highlights the variety of online games on the A23 application which users can play online together with friends and family.

“Both festivals and cricket have a huge sentimental value attached to them, for the people of our nation. These are times when people across age groups and cultures come together to celebrate the spirit of victory. With it being the holiday season people love spending some time entertaining themselves. With the second edition of our ‘Chalo Saath Khelein’ campaign, our focus is to appeal to this vibe of togetherness,” Gunnidhi Singh Sareen, vice president, marketing, Head Digital Works, said.

The new ad film depicts some SRK fans asking him to play a game of rummy, carrom, pool and cricket with them after the earlier video of him saying ‘Chalo Saath Khelein’ went viral. All this is brought to rest when SRK clarifies that he meant to play online on the A23 app which offers several online games that they all can play together. The message of ‘Chalo Saath Khelein’ will be telecasted across multiple regional languages including Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Kannada, Malayalam and Gujarati. Starting today the brand film is live across social and digital platforms.

The brand film coincides with the ongoing festive season and the upcoming T20 Cricket World Cup where friends and family come together to celebrate, the company said in a statement.

“A23 always has a unique stance on how to picture the joy of playing with your friends and family which everyone will witness in these ads. Working with them on the new ‘Chalo Saath Khelein’ campaign was as fun as actually playing online games on the A23 app,” Khan stated.

