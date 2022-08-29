A23 launches a new campaign with Shah Rukh Khan

A23 (Head Digital Works), on Monday, announced the launch of its new brand campaign with its brand ambassador, Shah Rukh Khan. Through the campaign, the brand aims to showcase its overall gaming prowess in a quirky yet relatable manner for rummy and promotes the importance of responsible gaming.

“We have received a lot of love and acceptance from the audience on our platform over our journey and this would not have been possible without the way we positioned our brand. Today, as flag bearers of skill-based gaming in India, we believe it is imperative to reiterate the importance of responsible gaming from time to time to ensure that players are mindful of the amount of time and money they spend on our platform. This new set of advertisements is yet another step towards re-enforcing our brand’s message,” Deepak Gullapalli, founder and CEO, Head Digital Works, said.

The new ad film highlights the over four crore userbase of A23 rummy players depicting Shah Rukh Khan as the ‘Badshah’ of rummy. These films also showcase various genres of rummy available on A23. A23 is also launching the second edition of its ‘Responsible Gaming’ ads to reinforce its message and the brand’s belief to play responsibly. The ad films focus on the ‘how’ of responsible gaming by educating viewers on steps they should take to limit their playing time, money spent, among others, while playing. The campaign films will run across multiple regional languages.

The initial set of advertisements were made live to the public yesterday on the sidelines of the Asia Cup’s much-awaited India-Pakistan match. The brand films were released on all major digital and traditional mediums. The second ad film illustrating the features of rummy will follow in the early weeks of September.

“I am delighted that A23 has continued to build on its responsible gaming messaging in this campaign as well. We are still the only brand in this space to champion this cause and A23 will continue to drive this point home,” Khan stated.

