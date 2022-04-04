A23 celebrates ‘best cricketing moments’ with its new campaign #A23WinningMove

Online multi-gaming platform A23 has announced its latest campaign #A23WinningMove. Celebrating the cricket moments of Indian Premier League 2022 through the series of ad films, A23 aims to bring cricket and dance together by roping in three celebrities Bobby Deol, Sunil Grover, and Regina Cassandra. The films are available in seven languages including Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Tamil, Malayalam, Gujarati, and Kannada, and went live on TV (Star channels) and digital (Hotstar).

In the ad films, the celebrities encourage fans to celebrate the moments of action on the cricket field like fours, sixes, free hits, and many more. The ads are created with each of these moments being associated with a dance move. Leveraging the IPL, A23 seeks to encourage cricket fans to be part of the campaign alongside Regina Cassandra, who will be dancing at all the fours, Sunil Grover at the sixes, and Bobby Deol at the free hits.

For Deepak Gullapalli, founder and CEO, Head Digital Works, the platform aims to promote people participation in the true spirit of the gentleman’s game and unify cricket, online gaming, and entertainment at the sports extravaganza. “A23 has always taken pride in being a people’s brand throughout. As one of the leaders in this space, we have always kept our messaging very straightforward, and just like our first three ads during the IPL, to encourage gaming while respecting surroundings, the current set of TVCs calls out to cricket fans and online gaming users to enjoy the best moments of the game. The campaign hashtag, #A23WinningMove, urges people to celebrate cricketing moments with us through these dance routines, as well as come up with their own this IPL season,” he added.

