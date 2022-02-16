A23 announces Shah Rukh Khan as its brand ambassador

The actor will feature in A23’s ‘Chalo Saath Khele’ campaign along with a responsible gaming campaign

Head Digital Works, the online skill gaming company, on Wednesday announced that it has roped in Shah Rukh Khan as the brand ambassador for its online multi-gaming platform, A23. The actor will feature in A23’s ‘Chalo Saath Khele’ campaign along with a responsible gaming campaign, which showcases A23’s new multi-gaming platform which includes various games of skill such as rummy, fantasy sports, carom and pool.

We truly believe that Shah Rukh Khan represents what our platform stands for both in terms of our brand and our players ― self-made champions who display a high degree of professionalism and skill in their game, Deepak Gullapalli, founder and CEO, Head Digital Works, said. “As a global superstar, who has always connected well with all segments of the audience and society, we believe that Shah Rukh will help elevate our brand and win the hearts of millions of Indians who relate to using their skills to win. The Chalo Saath Khele campaign brings to life the narrative of various types of gamers on A23 through the magic of Shah Rukh Khan that promises to enthral fans of King Khan and make A23 a household name in India,” he added.

Through this association, A23 aims to take a stand in the industry to share the message of playing responsibly and indulging in safe online gaming practices for users across all online gaming platforms.

“I look forward to being a part of India’s first of its kind online gaming campaign that pro-actively initiates the messaging of responsible gaming. A23 has always aimed at providing a premium but inclusive platform for skill gaming enthusiasts. Just like any other form of entertainment, I would urge all online gamers to indulge at their leisure, but responsibly,” Khan stated on his association with A23.

