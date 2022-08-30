A.O. Smith promotes Parag Kulkarni to senior vice president of the company’s international business

A.O. Smith, a global water technology company, has announced that Parag Kulkarni, managing director, A.O. Smith India Water Products Pvt. Ltd., has been elevated to a broader international leadership role as senior vice president of the company’s international business, effective September 1, 2022. In his new role, Kulkarni will lead the international business units in Europe, Turkey, and Vietnam, while continuing to serve in his role as president of the India business.

“Kulkarni has been critical to the success of establishing the A.O. Smith brand in India as an industry leader in the consumer durable space and helped us launch our water purifier business in India. He has played a key role in establishing the company’s position as a premium, innovative brand for water heaters and water purifiers and will bring extensive global experience to this new, expanded role. This will be invaluable to the international business operations of A.O. Smith as the company moves forward with its strategic growth opportunities in these international markets,” Kevin Wheeler, chairman, president and CEO, A.O. Smith Corporation said on the new role of Kulkarni.

Kulkarni joined A.O. Smith in 2015 after serving in several leadership roles with other major manufacturing companies.

“My focus in this new role will be to continue to innovate by bringing high quality water technology solutions to our customers and growing the business in these international markets with support from our locally focused business teams,” Kulkarni stated.

A.O. Smith Corporation, with headquarters in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, is a global name applying innovative technology and energy-efficient solutions to products manufactured and marketed worldwide. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), the company is a manufacturer of residential and commercial water heating equipment and boilers, as well as a manufacturer of water treatment products.

