A.O. Smith partners with FoxyMoron to enhance digital presence

Water heaters and purifiers brand A.O. Smith has awarded its mandate to digital marketing solutions agency FoxyMoron. As part of the mandate, the agency will be responsible for building the brand’s social presence through strategic planning and innovative solutions aimed at increasing market penetration and consumer engagement. Additionally, the agency will also be contributing towards all above the line marketing activities for the brand.

Moreover, FoxyMoron will also be involved in the overall strategy including influencer strategy, content creation, design and media planning across all social media platforms, as well as SEO and website development. The agency will work towards building brand awareness, product affinity with a collaborative strategy focusing around engaging digital content. According to Kartik Hariharan, business head, South, FoxyMoron, this is a category first for the agency and it is looking forward to learning and delivering impactful campaigns that align with the brand’s global vision.

The digital mandate will be handled by the agency’s Bangalore office. For Pratik Gupta, co-founder, FoxyMoron, the win will help establish the agency’s presence in the market. “We are looking forward to understanding this category in-depth and working towards solutions to engage a new audience,” he added.

Founded in 2008, FoxyMoron is an independent digital products and services agency of Zoo Media. The agency provides solutions towards building future ready brands on digital platforms, through an integration of content, technology and media, using data backed tools and practices. With teams across Bangalore, Bombay, Delhi NCR, the agency has with brands such as L’Oreal Group, Netflix, Colgate, Amazon India, Burger King, IKEA, DS Group, SanDisk, Ather, OBL aTiles, Hershey’s Group, Manyavar, ABC India, Turner International and DAMAC, amongst others.

