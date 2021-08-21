9X Media’s Pradeep Guha passes away

Guha had worked for Times Group for about three decades

Pradeep Guha, the managing director of 9X Media Pvt Ltd, passed away on Saturday, August 21. According to reports, he was diagnosed with advanced liver cancer (Stage 4) three weeks ago and was being treated by specialists in Mumbai. On Friday, he was put on the ventilator in Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Mumbai due to the rapid deterioration of his condition.

Guha had worked for Times Group for about three decades and played a pivotal role in the rise of BCCL as president. Later in 2005, he moved to Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited as CEO for three years. He was also associated with the International Advertising Association (IAA) for over seven years and with Fountainhead MKTG as director for over nine years.

Guha was also the producer of Hrithik Roshan and Karisma Kapoor-starrer ‘Fiza’ (2000) as well as the 2008 film ‘Phir Kabhi’, starring Mithun Chakraborty and Dimple Kapadia.

Industry leaders mourned the loss of Guha and took to social media to share their grief. “Very sad to hear the shocking news of our dear friend Pradeep Guha. A true legend, he was the original trendsetter, and a stalwart of the media and entertainment industry. An inspiration to many people like me, he was a genuine friend. Will miss you PG, RIP till we meet again,” Raj Nayak, founder, happiness.me said on social networking site Twitter.

“Deeply shocked and saddened to hear about my friend @guhapradeep’s passing away!! May you rest in peace Pradeep,” actor Manoj Vajpayee wrote on his Twitter handle.

“Deeply deeply devastated to learn that Pradeep Guha has just passed away. A brilliant marketing man and a superb strategist. And always a fine human being. He added enormous value to the @timesofindia: rest in peace and Om Shanti,” Suhel Seth, founder and managing partner of Counselage India, added.

