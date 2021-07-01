9X Media appoints Ajay Bedi as VP sales and branch head for North Region

With a career spanning over 18 years, Ajay Bedi has rich experience in new business development, sales and marketing, strategic alliances, key account management and team management.

Music television network 9X Media Pvt. Ltd has appointed Ajay Bedi as VP sales and branch head for North Region. In his new role, Bedi would be responsible for leading the FCT Sales/ Brand Solutions Team to deliver revenue targets. He will help brands to connect with their consumers by offering innovative brand properties with better shelf lives. He will also mentor and advise the team in building new relationships with various industries which will successfully contribute towards the overall revenue and growth of the network.

“The frequent lockdowns have had a compelling impact on the consumer behavior and hence also on the brand campaigns. At 9X Media we are geared up to embrace the new reality by providing clients with cutting edge integrated media solutions while delivering wide reach that our Channels offer across geographies. The on-boarding of Ajay Bedi will not only ensure better client relations in the northern markets but will also help in market expansion.” Alok Nair, chief revenue officer, 9X Media Network, said.

With over 18 years of experience, Ajay Bedi has worked in various areas including new business development, sales and marketing, strategic alliances, key account management and team management. Prior to joining 9X Media, Ajay Bedi has worked across many reputed media brands including Colors (Viacom18), UTV Bindass, Zee Entertainment and Radio Mirchi. His expertise in accelerating revenue growth in highly competitive environments, developing new markets and excellent client engagement has captured potential revenue earnings for the channel/s.

Brands are always in search of innovative solutions to connect and engage with consumers and are also looking at extensive reach for their campaigns, Ajay Bedi said. “9X Media’s youth centric content and the wide reach across HSM (Hindi Speaking Market) through popular music television channels provides clients a great platform to have unique, purposeful, and entertaining engagements with their consumers,” he added.

