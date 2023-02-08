HarKoiExpert ad campaign by 99acres.com aims to promote brand’s ‘Insights’ feature

Property portal, 99acres.com has rolled out its new advertising campaign featuring a series of brand films under the hashtag #HarKoiExpert. The ad films revolving around the brands proposition of helping consumers make the right property decision, intends to promote its ‘insights’ offering.

Conceptualised by Rediffusion, the series of light-hearted and humorous films depicts how a common man can become a property expert with the right ‘Insights’ from 99acres.com. The objective is to drive awareness around ‘Insights’ and how it addresses the major pain point of the consumers, lack of relevant and credible information.

As a part of 360 campaign, the ad films have been rolled out on TV, CTV, OTT and YouTube across GEC, News, Sports. The campaign has also been launched in vernacular with a strong push on regional media and content marketing leg across brand’s social handles.

Insights is a feature which helps property seekers and owners understand localities, check property rates, reviews, transaction prices & more. The brand will be rolling out a series of films around ‘Insights’ throughout the year.

Speaking on the same, Sumeet Singh, chief marketing officer, Info Edge, said, “At 99acres.com, our constant endeavor has been to help consumers make the right property decision. Through the campaign #HarKoiExpert, we want to establish 99acres.com as the go-to destination for property search and research be it transaction prices, resident reviews, locality insights etc. We wish to help consumers make an informed decision and become property experts with all the essential information in one place.”

