90+ My Tuition App signs Rishabh Pant as its national brand ambassador

Recently, the start-up has secured $5 million investment in a Series A round for market expansion, brand building, and new product development

Edtech start-up 90+ My Tuition App, on Thursday announced that it has signed Indian wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant as its national brand ambassador. This association will build a strong brand resonance and top-of-the-mind recall for the start-up among its potential customers – students and parents, the company said in a statement.

In continuance of his association with 90+, the textbook–oriented digital tuition app, Rishabh launched the CBSE syllabus all over India. As per the company, the partnership comes at an opportune time when the start-up is in a business expansion mode across key cities in India. Recently, the start-up has secured a $5 million investment in a Series A round for market expansion, brand building, and new product development.

“Pant is the rising star of cricket and personifies grit, determination, and hard work, qualities that we would like to inculcate in all the students using our app. Our association with Rishabh would enhance our brand’s awareness among millions of school-going young cricketers and our potential customers across the country. As cricket unites India, our CBSE syllabus launched by Rishabh will provide a unifying experience to the students on our App,” Smijay Gokuldasan, co-founder and CEO of 90+ My Tuition App, said on the association.

“I look forward to my journey with 90+ My Tuition App. I love the products they have come up with for school students. With the launch of the CBSE syllabus, the learning curve of the students on the App will be further enriched”, Pant added.

90+ My Tuition app provides digital tuition to 8th-12th standard students of CBSE and State education boards. The app also helps parents track the progress of their child using the ‘Parents Corner’ feature available on the app.

Read Also: Jagnoor Singh joins Lido Learning as chief business officer, global

Read Also: DafaNews to continue its association with Chennaiyin FC as principal sponsor

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook