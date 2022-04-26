90+ My Tuition App promotes fun and affordable learning in its new TVC

90+ My Tuition App has launched its new TVC with Rishabh Pant highlighting how education could be fun and interesting. The newly-launched 60-second TVC highlights the central thought ‘Score Karo, Hero Bano’ alluding to the fact that scoring is important in exams as well as cricket. The company has collaborated with BenchMark International, an advertising agency for the TVC.

“Our main agenda through this TVC was to put across the fact that textbook learning can be digital and fun. We are happy to partner with Benchmark International who could help us put this vision to life,” Vingish Vijay, founder, 90+ My Tuition App, said.

The TVC demonstrates the cricketer’s fun and goofy attitude apart from his acting talent. “Our new TVC very well aligns with the idea of 90+ My Tuition app. It will be a delight for audiences to see Pant in this new avatar. The ad is showcasing Pant’s acting ability while also demonstrating his playful side. The coolest aspect is that he also contributed ideas in conceptualising the script,” Gopinath Menon, director, BenchMark International, stated.

90+ My Tuition App is an ed-tech start-up founded by Vingish Vijay in 2018 with the aim of educating India affordably. The platform uses virtual reality to teach students, and they have launched virtual labs to encourage scientific temperament in young students. The company offers CBSE and 14 state board curriculum tuition. As per the company, 90+ My Tuition App was successful in attracting over five lakh subscribers in its first year.

