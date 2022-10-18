9 in 10 viewers of connected TV recall being exposed to ads, and 81% of those viewers claim that the ads influenced them: Report

82% of connected television (CTV) devices generated active bid requests from over four over-the-top (OTT) platforms, states ‘India Says Yes to Connected TV’, a report published by mediasmart. According to the report, on-demand content on OTT platforms continues to remain the preferred choice for most viewers at 41%, followed by music at 17%, games at 11%, news at 10%, and user-generated content at 21%.

The audience for CTV is spread across the diversity of content offered by multiple OTTs and is now beginning to explore newer genres such as games and live news, Nikhil Kumar, vice president (VP), India and SEA, mediasmart, said. “This consumption shift has led to a significant growth in co-viewing which is not restricted to a certain demographic or geographic segment,” he added.

As per the report, 50% of respondents said they prefer smart TVs for watching content at home, while 36% prefer mobile devices. It added that 84% of households have more than one person watching CTV, meanwhile, 64% of respondents claimed to prefer watching CTV together with their families as opposed to watching it solo. CTV consumption is driven by adults, including grandparents, the report claimed.

As per the company, the Covid-19 pandemic played a catalyst as more homes got wired broadband connections. Additionally, it states that with the current festive season across the country, that trend continues with more users discovering CTV as the new way to consume content at home with families. It is the preferred source of entertainment and viewers spend an average of four hours daily watching CTV content compared to last year, the report observed. Its data mentions that nine in 10 viewers of CTV recall being exposed to ads, where 81% claim that those ads influenced them.

