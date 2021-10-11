86% of marketers believe that every touchpoint should tell the brand story: Report

Experience has become an even bigger focus for how consumers are making choices around the brands

Marketers across the world have started realising the need to move beyond siloed experiences to build brands, according to a report from Isobar. The majority of the chief marketing officers (CMOs) are of the view that brand must be built across every touchpoint. 86% of marketers believe that every touchpoint can tell the brand story, from comms to commerce, the report titled ‘Isobar CX Survey 2021: The Rise of Connected Experience’ added. 83% agree that there can be no disconnect between brand promises and customer, employee or community experiences.

As per the report, 43% CMOs think that seamless integration of the brand promise and customer experience is of utmost importance for a great brand experience. 42% believe that innovative use of technology is a key ingredient for brand experience, while 34% highlight the importance of brand consistency on all touchpoints and delightful interactions enhanced by technology.

Additionally, CMOs agree that innovation, design and experience technologies are needed to meet consumer expectations post-covid. They believe creativity is critical for differentiated experiences in this digital world where the boundaries of content, commerce and culture blurring constantly. Brands are gradually adopting touch-free technologies, gestural technologies, voice interfaces and virtual brand properties including avatars, idols, products experiences and configurators for creating sensorial experiences.

According to Sven Huberts, head, innovation and design, dentsu and managing partner, Isobar, experience has become an even bigger focus for how consumers are making choices around the brands they invite into their lives. As the connected future has arrived, innovation and new experience technologies are now critical in creating differentiation and growth, Huberts noted.

“The term ‘Experience’ has changed forever. In a post-pandemic world, for a brand to lead from a customer-centric position, experiences can no longer afford to be one dimensional. The findings of the survey published in ‘The Rise Of Connected Experience’ report, will give readers a more comprehensive view of a customer’s journey and deep insights into what is driving customer experience,” Amit Wadhwa, CEO, dentsu Creative India, said.

Over 800 global CMOs across industries including automotive, distribution, finance, health, IT, manufacturing, and retail participated in the survey. The survey was conducted in August 2021, while the respondents were from eight markets – Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, India, UK and USA.

“The pandemic upended a marketer’s playbook, challenging leaders to position themselves at the forefront of the longer-term shifts in consumer behaviour that result from disruption. However, even at this time of flux, it’s possible to regain a strong foothold and find familiarity by keeping a real-time pulse on evolving customer preferences. Customers are more trusting of what technology can do and they are seeking new experiences that line up with their renewed way of life,” Heeru Dingra, CEO, Isobar India group, stated.

