86% of households prefer to get daily groceries from local grocery ‘kirana’ stores, while 2% use internet apps for the same: Report 

The overall household spending has increased for 59% of families, as per the Consumer Sentiment Index (CSI) survey released by Axis My India. This hike shows an increase of one percent from last month, the report stated.

Moreover, spends on essential categories such as personal care and household items have increased for 46% of families, which is a two increase from last month, the report observed. Meanwhile, spends on non-essential items and discretionary products such as air conditioners, cars, and refrigerators have increased for 11% of the families, which accounts for a two percent increase from last month, the report stated. As per the report, this increase has been the highest in the last five months. The report had responses from 10207 people who were surveyed, where 70% were from rural India while 30% were from urban India.

Media consumption from television, internet, radio, among others, has seen a spike for 20% of families, the report claimed. This spike accounted for a two percent increase after stagnating at 19% for three consecutive months, the report said. Additionally, the report mentioned that mobility has increased for seven percent of families, a one percent increase from last month. According to the report, for 39% of families, the expenses towards health-related items such as vitamins, tests, and healthy food has surged. This reflects an increased consumption of two percent, when compared to last month.

Under the banner of topics of current national interest, 86% of households prefer to get daily groceries from local grocery ‘kirana’ stores, while 2% use internet apps for the same, the report stated. Moreover, the report stated that 17% of the consumers use Amazon for grocery shopping, 15% use Flipkart, and eight percent of people favour Jio Mart. After the major festive hype, 17% of respondents purchased jewellery. Of this, 13% have bought from family jeweller shops (local jewellers), and 4% have bought from Hallmark jeweller shops, the report mentioned.

The survey found that 29% of consumers plan to shop more or have shopped more this festive season. Of this, the report found 37% of respondents preferred to buy more clothes during the sales season, while 23% and 14% preferred to buy groceries and food respectively. Only six percent of respondents preferred to buy electronic appliances, it said.

Under electronics, the report observed that 52% of respondents were aware that India had recently launched 5G tech, of which 24% said that they plan to switch to 5G phones while seven percent have already purchased it. Further, the survey reporting mobile phone preferences found that 15% of respondents consider RAM as the most prominent feature while buying it. Additionally, respondents had an equal 14% consideration for both brand and price of device parameters. Camera quality was reported to be an important concern for 11%, the report highlighted.

According to the report, the survey found that 61% of respondents have access to the internet daily. The survey further discovered that 29% of the surveyed have used the internet in the last month to surf through social networking applications such as Facebook, Twitter, among others. 23% of respondents have used the internet for chatting and for watching/downloading online videos. Only eight percent have used the internet for video calling through WhatsApp, Facetime, and Instagram, the report stated.

Lastly, the CSI report found that 32% of respondents believe that the relevancy of cricket as a sport continues in spite of the quantum of matches being aired. 27% are excited to watch all the matches of the upcoming T-20 Cricket World Cup while 28% will watch only matches where India is involved and key matches such as semi-final/final, the report stated. The survey found that 69% of respondents will prefer to watch the matches on television screens while 28% will watch them on their phones. 6% will watch it on OTT, the report concluded.

