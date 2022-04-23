84 new brands advertised in 31 matches of IPL 15 compared to IPL 14: TAM Report

On comparing the 31 matches during each Indian Premier League season, the average ad volume per channel saw a 3% rise during IPL 15 over IPL 14, according to the latest data by TAM Sports, a division of TAM Media Research. While looking at 31 matches of IPL 15, the count of categories, advertisers and brands grew week on week during IPL 15. The count of advertisers is increasing by more than 13% since last two weeks.

The top five categories’ list had four categories from the e-commerce sector (including gaming, education, wallets, and online shopping) with 32% share of ad volumes in IPL 15 during the first 31 matches. The top five categories together had nearly 40% share of ad volumes in IPL 15 compared to 34% share in IPL 14. Additionally, four out of the top five categories were common between IPL 14 and IPL 15 (including e-com gaming, e-com wallet, e-com education and pan masala). Meanwhile, the top five advertisers accounted for a 23% share of ad volumes during the first 31 matches of IPL 15. Sporta Technologies was the only common advertiser among the top five advertisers during IPL 15 and IPL 14. In IPL 15, Sports Technologies was followed by Vini Product, K P Pan Foods, Think & Learn, and Tata Digital.

As per the report, 17 new categories and 84 new brands advertised in 31 matches of IPL 15 compared to same number of matches in IPL 14. Among the new categories, corporate/brand image topped the list followed by ecom-auto rental services, corporate-NBFCS, ATM services/debit cards and two wheelers. Among the 84 new brands, Tataneu App topped the list followed by Meesho App, Spotify App, Winzo Games and Fogg.

