84% Indian consumers agree that AI can provide better customer experiences: Study

The study highlighted that almost 78% said they are comfortable interacting with AI for business-related queries

84% of Indian consumers agree that artificial intelligence (AI) has the potential to provide better customer experiences, improve brand reputation, and increase customer loyalty, according to a new research by software company Pegasystems said. The study surveyed over 1,000 consumers in India on their views about AI as it relates to morality, ethical behavior, and empathy. Of the respondents, 74% constituted millennials and GenX.

The study found that Indian consumers generally trust new technologies like AI if they see the potential to improve their productivity and make things simpler. But at the same time, respondents still worry about the ethics behind AI and the potential for it to act with bias.

Furthermore, the study highlighted that almost 78% said they are comfortable interacting with AI for business-related queries. Moreover, 60% of Indians are more likely to tell the truth to an AI system or chatbot as compared to a human. “This presents an important opportunity for Indian companies to accelerate their AI adoption – particularly as the pandemic forces them to increase their digital engagement capabilities. By taking an empathetic and ethical approach to AI, businesses can ensure their customers’ faith in AI is rewarded with better service – which ultimately leads to an increase in customer loyalty,” Suman Reddy, managing director, Pegasystems India, said.

As per the study, 75% of those surveyed believe that machines can behave morally and thus make ‘good’ decisions based on empathetic considerations. In addition, 76% of respondents in India believe that when an organisation uses AI to make relevant, appropriate, and valuable offers to their customers, it is an example of AI demonstrating empathy.

To maintain consumer trust, organisations must ensure they implement AI responsibly or risk losing this hard-earned loyalty. Organisations should adopt transparent and unbiased AI, which means their AI models can explain exactly why a decision was made. By combining AI-based insights with proper AI governance, organisations can more safely adopt AI while driving better customer engagements, the study said.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook