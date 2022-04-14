83% Indians prefer anime over other animated content: Report

JetSynthesys has launched a survey on anime consumption in India, on the occasion of World Anime Day. Through the study, the company aims to encourage and increase conversations around the niche category in India and highlight the demand for anime as a genre of entertainment. The survey shows that 83% of the individuals prefered anime across all animated content options. The top three favourites in India being Naruto, Death Note and Attack on Titan, with 48% favouring Naruto, 38% voting for Death Note and 38% inclined towards Attack on Titan.

For Rajan Navani, vice chairman and managing director, JetSynthesys, while nascent, anime as a category is attracting high interest and demand in a market like India. “For the longest time, the category suffered from a perception challenge, getting labelled as kids’ content. However, this perception has shifted, especially in the last decade, yielding a headroom for growth and potential for the industry to enter mainstream conversations in India. Interestingly, in addition to the growth of anime as a content category, animation will also have a critical role to play in future especially with respect to emerging technologies like the Metaverse. The visual aspects of immersive experiences like AR/VR/XR will be greatly elevated through advanced animation and this will open up a world of possibilities for people to explore animation as a source of livelihood. We hope that this study brings to light this massive untapped opportunity for both global and Indian players in the ecosystem to work together to grow this space further in the country,” he added.

Additionally, 50% of individuals wanted to have a better understanding of Japanese culture, language, and food, with a desire to actually visit Japan, the report stated. 84% of the participants indicated that they were willing to invest in merchandise and were ready to pay a substantial amount for the same, showcasing a high demand but a shortage of supply of homegrown players in this category. According to the report, anime fans across age groups expressed an interest to participate in anime related game-offs and are on the lookout for platforms that cater to anime related content, during the survey. Interestingly, the majority of the fans found it difficult to find like-minded people and fans to discuss and participate in the fandom.

Read Also: Meta to take nearly half of sales made by its metaverse creators as fees

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook