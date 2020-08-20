82% APAC organisations are changing their approach to future marketing efforts: Adobe Survey

There also seems to be a general sense that brands have a duty to proactively offer help or provide special offers to customers at this time

In order to keep pace with the changes in consumer behaviour brought in by these uncertain times, organisations in APAC are transforming their long-term strategy (79%), and changing their approach to future marketing efforts (82%), according to a research released today by Adobe. The report captures how brands in countries across the APAC region including India are looking at engaging with their consumers in the new normal.

According to the report, almost three quarters (71%) of APAC organisations have put in place a COVID-19 task force to manage messaging and campaigns. “The positive outcome of aligning closely with a COVID-19 task force is that the vast majority of marketers in APAC feel that organizational marketing/ communications have been both authentic (94%) and have resonated with customers (92%),” the report said.

Meanwhile, there also seems to be a general sense that brands have a duty to proactively offer help or provide special offers to customers at this time. This sense of duty among marketers is strongest in China (94%) and India (94%), and weakest in Australia (82%). In the US, close to four fifths (78%) of marketers surveyed say brands have this duty.

For Sunder Madakshira, head of marketing, Adobe India, this year has brought about a broad shift in consumer behaviour and attitudes and in line with this, marketers are modifying their customer experience strategies to address different groups with relevant messages, more so than ever before. “It is clear from the results that brands that are agile in pivoting to a digital modus operandi and have responsive campaigns that deliver authentic, meaningful and responsible communication stand to succeed in the long run,” he added.

Interestingly, marketers in APAC organisations have indicated a greater inclination to make long-term changes compared to their counterparts in the US. Changes include shifting to different marketing channels (75%), changing prioritized audiences (58%) and reallocating resources across different regions (47%).

