82.5 Communications bags the creative mandate for Slice

Slice is focused on meeting the needs of those first jobbers and millennials, who wish to be financially independent

Advertising agency 82.5 Communications has won the creative duties of Slice, a Bangalore based fintech start-up. The account will be handled by the agency’s Bengaluru office.

Slice offers a smart, simple and transparent financial platform to redefine the financial experience of millennials in this country. Essentially, a Visa card that comes with a pre-approved credit line, which can be used to make payments to over 5 million merchants both online and offline. Slice is focused on meeting the needs of those first jobbers and millennials, who wish to be financially independent.

From the get-go, the team at 82.5 communication has understood what slice is building and the transformational impact it will have on the payments ecosystem in India, Rajan Bajaj, founder and chief executive officer, Slice, said. “We are very happy to partner with an agency that actually helps take our mission to the next level. 2021 has some exciting things in store and we are thrilled to have 82.5 comm on this journey with us,” he added further on the association with the agency.

According to Kapil Arora, chief executive officer and co-chairman, 82.5 Communication, the fintech world is abuzz with opportunity. “We are excited to partner the brand in its endeavour to financially empower India’s youngsters and look forward to creating transformational work on a transformational brand,” he stated.

For Naveen Raman, senior vice president and branch head, 82.5 Communication-South, the team at Slice are full of ideas and have a great product on offer for the youth. “Given the size and volume of India and us being a young country, we have an opportunity of building something revolutionary. I look forward to this association,” he commented.

Read Also: Matrimony.com appoints Arjun Bhatia as chief marketing officer

Read Also: Wavemaker India retains the media mandate of Zydus Wellness

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook