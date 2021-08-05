82.5 Communications bags the communications mandate for Ajanta Shoes

The account was won following a multi-agency pitch

82.5 Communications, Kolkata has bagged the communications mandate for footwear brand Ajanta Shoes, following a multi-agency pitch. The Kolkata-based brand, which has been present in the East, is now expanding its marketing footprint to other parts of the country, the company said in a statement. “Having a robust distribution network of more than 20,000 retailers pan India, and with new products in the pipeline, this is an exciting time in the company’s journey,” it added.

The 2021 Royalz Collection is the first campaign rolled out for Ajanta by 82.5 Communications Kolkata office. Royalz, a line of sandals for men and women spanning both casual wear and formal wear, is a sub-brand of Ajanta.

The Ready to Step Out campaign explores different situations relevant not just to the time of year – especially in Bengal – but also the larger thought of resuming ‘normal’ life, albeit with safeguards. According to Sagnik Banik, MD, Ajanta Shoes, in the backdrop of lockdowns and restrictions, the brand wanted to create a feel-good vibe, and briefed 82.5 that the campaign should be drawn on the urge of people to get back to normality.

Our association with Ajanta Shoes has put a spring in our step, Sumanto Chattopadhyay, chairman and CCO, 82.5 Communications India, said. “As the world slowly but surely ventures back into the outside world, we are ready with our advertisements for Ajanta’s Royalz sandals,” he added further.

For Sharmista Dev, head, 82.5 Communications Kolkata, shoes are an intrinsic part of dressing up when we go out and being in a lockdown mode has taken away this simple pleasure of dressing up. “We wanted to remind people of just that, as they’re getting ready to step out. But of course, stepping out with caution,” Dev stated.

