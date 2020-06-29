Sampath will report to Sumanto Chattopadhyay, chairman and chief creative officer, 82.5 Communications

82.5 Communications has appointed Sangeetha Sampath as the group creative director – Bangalore. In her new role, Sampath will report to Sumanto Chattopadhyay, chairman and chief creative officer, 82.5 Communications.

Sampath moves to 82.5 Communications from Mullen Lintas, Bangalore where she was the unit creative head. Her experience in brand marketing expands across consumer categories such as food, beauty/personal care, jewellery, finance, apparel, online shopping, household appliances, television/print media among others.

According to Sumanto Chattopadhyay, chairman and chief creative officer, 82.5 Communications, Sangeetha perfectly combines creative pizzazz with a solid strategic grounding. “I look forward to her not just strengthening our southern offering but making a significant difference at the national level as well,” he added on the appointment.

Previously, Sampath has been associated with some of the campaigns such as Amazon’s #MomBeAGirlAgain, Anouk’s #BoldIsBeautiful and Fox Crime’s digital campaigns as well as with Nature’s Basket campaign, amongst others. Sangeetha has the right mix of creative ability, cross media knowledge, that will further strengthen the 82.5 Bengaluru offering, for current and new clients alike, Naveen Raman, senior vice president and branch head- South, 82.5 Communications said. “Sangeetha will be responsible for driving creative thinking on some of our key brands such as Himalaya, Embassy, Ashok Leyland and Wipro to name a few,” Raman explained.

Part of the Ogilvy Group and a WPP company, 82.5 Communications offers services in the areas of strategy, creative and brand custodianship through its offices across Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Bengaluru. The agency has worked with some of the brands such as Luminous, Himalaya Drug Company, Aangan Trust, ACC Limited among others.

