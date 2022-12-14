80% of the celebrity-endorsed ads consisted of movie actors: Report 

29% share of ads that were telecast on TV was endorsed by celebrities between July-September 2022, stated the report released by AdEx India, a division of TAM Media Research. Additionally, the report observed that more than 80% of the celebrity-endorsed ads consisted of film stars, followed by sportspeople at 10% and television stars at 4%.

Regarding the growth of celebrity-endorsed ads within the last three quarters, the report found that celebrity endorsement ad volumes increased by 1% in Jul-Sep’22, when compared to Jan-Mar’22. From Apr-Jun’22, the report stated that celebrity-endorsed ads dropped by 2%.

When comparing celebrity-endorsed ads by sector, the report found that more than 50% of ads fell under the food and beverage (F&B), personal care and hygiene, and services sectors. Moreover, 84% of ads fell under the top 7 sectors. The list was topped by F&B at 22%, personal care and hygiene at 15% and services at 14%. Between Jul-Sep’22, the F&B sector was dominated by male celebrities at 62%, compared to the 43% presence in the personal care and hygiene sector.

According to the report, the top 10 categories made up 42% of the total ad share in Jul-Sep’22. The list was topped by toilet/ floor cleaners at 10%, followed by hair dyes, aerated soft drinks, and ecom-online shopping at five percent each. Among the top 10 categories, F&B, hair care, and personal care and hygiene sectors had two categories each under its belt.

Moreover, the report added that building material/systems was the category for which the maximum number of celebrities from various professions had endorsed the brands. Of the top 10 categories, three categories were from the e-commerce sector.

In terms of visibility, the report found that Akshay Kumar was the most visible celebrity with an ad share of seven percent, followed by Vidya Balan and Amitabh Bachchan at six percent each. The top 10 list had 60% of women celebrities and 40% of men celebrities endorsed ads.

As per the report, Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Shahrukh Khan and Katrina Kaif advertised for more number of brands in Jul-Sep’22, when compared to Apr-Jun’22. Moreover, Amitabh Bachchan endorsed the maximum number of brands in Jul-Sep’22 and was ranked third in terms of ad volumes, it observed.

For celebrity couples that had endorsed advertisements between Jan-Jun’22, the report found that over 70% of ads endorsed by the top 5 celebrity couples – Akshay Kumar/Twinkal Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan/Jaya Bachchan, Deepika Padukone/Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma/Virat Kohli and Ranbir Kapoor/Alia Bhatt.

Additionally, the report stated that in regard to advertising, young female celebrities were preferred over their male counterparts, although the ratio was flipped within the over-50 category. Between the ages 21-34, 38% of men and 62% had their respective ad shares. In comparison, the 50-64 years age category saw that 89% of men and 11% of women had their respective contributions to the ad share.

