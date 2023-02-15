7UP signs Rashmika Mandanna as the new brand ambassador

7UP, the clear refreshing drink, made a marquee announcement of roping in Rashmika Mandanna as its brand ambassador. The collaboration has been announced with a fun and light-hearted video that features Mandanna sealing the deal with 7UP®’s Fido Dido® as her Valentine while giving him a quick flying kiss.

Mandanna will feature in 7UP’s new TVC that is set to take over traditional and digital platforms across the country soon.

This partnership will further strengthen 7UP’s bond with the youth across the country, said the company.

Speaking on the appointment, Naseeb Puri, senior marketing director, energy, hydration & flavours, PepsiCo India, said, “Rashmika with her refreshing and lively personality has quickly become one of the most loved youth icons of India and is truly a great match for 7UP. Her wide appeal and strong fan following will help us widen our reach across a diverse consumer demographic. We are excited to have the freshest face on the block join forces with us and bring forth disruptive, fun, and engaging campaigns.”

