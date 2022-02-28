7UP rolls out new ‘think fresh’ campaign

Through the campaign, the brand aims to deliver the message that no matter what curveball comes in life, one should ‘think fresh’ and find solutions

PepsiCo’s beverage brand 7UP has launched its new campaign as part of 7UP ‘s ‘think fresh’ series. The ad film features 7UP mascot, Fido Dido, who addresses everyday problems. The 7UP campaign TVC will be broadcasted across TV, digital, outdoor, and social media with a 360-degree campaign.

Through the campaign, the brand aims to deliver the message that no matter what curveball comes in life, one should ‘think fresh’ and find solutions, Naseeb Puri, senior marketing director, flavors, PepsiCo India, said. “The ad film reflects the power of fresh thinking to solve some irksome issues that everyday life throws at a societal level, and that fall short of reasonable, systemic solutions. The intent is to encourage the youth to think out of the box to emerge on the top of tricky situations with wit, quirk and a cool mind courtesy the clearest drink, 7UP. We believe 7UP’s ‘think fresh’ philosophy comes out in a tongue-in-cheek way in the campaign and believe that it will resonate with our consumers,” he added.

The TVC for the campaign opens with an old lady who’s trying to cross the road sees cars stopping over the zebra crossing and blocking her path. The old lady is in a dilemma as the cars have overstepped their mark, Fido Dido and his friends step in to help. Showcasing a ‘Think Fresh’ move, Fido is seen taking a swift sip of 7UP and comes up with a fresh idea. Fido climbs on the bonnet of the cars, crossing the road by walking across on top of the cars and makes the car drivers realize their mistake. The film ends with the old lady pulling Fido Dido’s cheek and appreciating his quick solution.

7UP is available in single and multi-serve packs across traditional and modern retail outlets as well as on select e-commerce platforms.

