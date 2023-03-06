7UP launches new TVC with brand ambassador Rashmika Mandanna

7UP, the clear refreshing drink has launched its summer campaign featuring brand ambassador Rashmika Mandanna. The film showcases Mandanna’s experience with 7UP as it brings alive the brand’s new positioning ‘Super Duper Refresher’ across India.

Speaking about the new campaign, Naseeb Puri, senior marketing director, Flavours & Energy, PepsiCo India, “There’s nothing consumers seek more from our category than refreshment and, with this new campaign, we’re placing 7UP bang in the middle of the refreshment narrative. 7UP, with its sparkling lemon and lime flavour , is not just a refresher – it’s The ‘Super Duper Refresher’ that uplifts you, be it on a hot summer day or at any other moment when you simply need a lift. Rashmika’s bright energy is ofcourse the perfect pairing for 7UP. We’re confident that consumers will love this new campaign as it rings so true to everything that 7UP stands for.”

The 7UP TVC will be amplified across TV, digital, outdoor, and social media with a 360-degree campaign.

