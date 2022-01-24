7UP launches a new campaign as part of its #ThinkFresh series

The 7UP campaign will be amplified across TV, digital, outdoor, and social media with a 360-degree campaign

7UP on Monday announced the launch of a new campaign. As per the company, the central concept of the brand campaign launched as part of 7UP’s ‘Think Fresh’ series, is to address everyday curveballs/googlies through a fun and playful attitude. The quirky brand campaign features the 7UP mascot Fido Dido who looks at turning life’s googlies into opportunities and encouraging today’s youth to not be frustrated with daily problems.

The campaign opens with a man who’s sitting in the ladies’ section of a bus and pretends to fall asleep as soon as he sees a young girl enter the full bus. Fido then comes up with a fresh solution and is seen near the man’s window where he drops a toy snake into the man’s lap. Feeling something on his lap, the man is startled, jumps out of the seat, and as a result vacates it, much to the young girl’s surprise and advantage. The 7UP campaign will be amplified across TV, digital, outdoor, and social media with a 360-degree campaign, the company said in a statement.

7UP, our clear refreshing drink instigates youth to ‘Think Fresh’ to address the various life’s curveballs with a cool mind and smart thinking, Naseeb Puri, senior marketing director, flavors, PepsiCo India, said. “The new campaign throws light on the many tricky situations that we face every day… and Fido Dido, with his quick-wit and fresh thinking demonstrates that no matter which curveball comes one’s way, keeping a cool mind will ensure one finds a ‘Fresh’ way to emerge on top and win in this evolving reality. I am confident that our new bold, tongue-in-cheek campaign will resonate strongly with our consumers,” Puri added further on the new campaign.

