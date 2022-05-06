7th Heaven awards its digital mandate to Social Neeti

Social Neeti has won the social media mandate of 7th Heaven. As per the mandate, the digital marketing agency will be in charge of establishing a brand tone, crafting social media communications, researching digital strategies, and media planning for the bakery. The first phase of the collaboration will be branding and social media marketing. Through its digital efforts, the agency intends to increase the brand visibility of 7th Heaven. Additionally, the agency will also establish brand guidelines and positioning while working on brand tonality. This includes developing various pillars of communications on the basis of brand philosophy and establishing a fixed brand voice, among others.

As part of the partnership, the agency is responsible for meeting all the offline and online marketing needs of the bakery chain, Swarna Daga Mimani, founder, Social Neeti, stated. “Alongside we will help them design all its branding materials and its entire social media ball game. The USP of 7th Heaven is its live kitchen. With these factors to select from, we believe that our team of strategic experts can add a lot of value to its social media marketing and branding. For us, it is largely about sharing our expertise in order to assist the brand’s digital growth. We look forward to this partnership and are confident that we will be a part of its scaling exercise, leveraging our expertise in creating a digital footprint for bakeries,” she added.

For Swati Chugh, founder, 7th Heaven, the bakery is looking forward to growing its customer base by reaching out to its target demographic. “We want to make sure that our brand’s core values are reflected in our outreach and marketing strategy. Social Neeti’s experience in this industry encouraged us to collaborate with them. So far, our partnership has been good, and we look forward to seeing better results,” she said.

