78% media experts bet on mobile video streaming being one of the biggest opportunities: IAS Report

With over 450 million social media users in India, the medium is rife with opportunities for marketers

Mobile ad spend in India is set to grow 27% to surpass $2 billion in 2022, representing nearly two-thirds of overall digital ad spend in the country, according to data released by the IAS 2022 Industry Pulse Report. The report also highlights that India continues to be a mobile-first market, with 77% of respondents making it a top priority in 2022.

As per the report, mobile internet users in the country are expected to surpass 600 million this year. Of this, 71% of media experts in India will prioritise social platforms. Furthermore, with over 450 million social media users in India, the medium is rife with opportunities for marketers. YouTube ranked as the top choice for 82% of respondents, closely followed by Facebook (80%), and Instagram (77%).

As the ongoing pandemic has driven consumers to embrace hybrid lifestyles and digital experiences, digital advertisers pivoted their strategies globally to emphasise mobile, social media, CTV, and digital audio, Saurabh Khattar, commercial lead, India, IAS, said. “This scenario is similar in India. However, in a market as large and dynamic as India, brands are becoming more conscious of the importance of quality impressions and safe brand environments. As a result, the role of verification partners is gaining prominence in creating a safe and transparent setting for brands,” he added.

As consumers gain faster 5G mobile connections, nearly eight-in-ten (78%) media experts bet on mobile video streaming being one of the biggest opportunities, according to the report. However, with this growth, the threat of ad fraud looms large; 78% of respondents agree that ad fraud will be a greater concern across mobile environments this year. 26% of respondents also agreed that mobile web video environments will be among the most vulnerable in terms of brand risk. As a result, respondents believe contextual targeting solutions (74%) and third-party verification (72%) will be important to ensure brand safety in mobile environments.

Nearly 86% of marketers are concerned about the vulnerability of social channels to ad fraud. Experts also pointed to insufficient transparency and eroding consumer trust, with 65% and 62% of respondents, respectively, citing these key factors as a cause for adjusting their spending in 2022.

The report also highlighted that the Indian audience continues to transition from linear TV and terrestrial radio to digital streaming channels such as CTV, OTT, and podcasts. As new consumer habits developed during the pandemic, 80% of respondents anticipate an accelerating transition from linear TV consumption to digital video streaming this year, while over 7 in 10 agreed that audio listeners will shift towards digital alternatives.

Read Also: Why CPG brands need to invest in martech solutions for effective full-funnel marketing

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook