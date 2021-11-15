75% of gamers have experienced a cyberattack: Report

The report also states that gamers are willing to take various actions that could compromise the security of themselves or others simply to give themselves a competitive edge.

75% of Indian gamers have experienced cyberattacks on their gaming account, according to The 2021 Norton Cyber Safety Insights Report: Special Release – Gaming & Cybercrime. Conducted by The Harris Poll among 703 Indian adults who play online games, the report highlighted that nearly 35% have detected malicious software on a gaming device while 29% of gamers have detected unauthorised access to an online gaming account. Of those who experienced a cyberattack, more than 4 in 5 (81%) reported that they were financially impacted as a result and have lost Rs 7,894 on an average

The report reveals that online gaming is not all about fun and games, Ritesh Chopra, director sales and field marketing, India and SAARC countries, NortonLifeLock said. “In the virtual field we must take precautions to protect information we share, to avoid becoming vulnerable to cyberattack. With online gaming, come concerns including hidden fees and in-game currency, characters, or other items being lost or stolen, as our survey showed to be the case for over half of respondents (fees, 60%; in-game items, 58%). In these challenging times, it is crucial to stay updated and aware of the threats that can compromise your safety and privacy in this complex digital world,” he added.

The report also states that gamers are willing to take various actions that could compromise the security of themselves or others simply to give themselves a competitive edge. The research discovered that two in five Indian gamers (42%) say they are at least somewhat likely to hack into the account of a friend, family member, or romantic partner if they knew it would give them a competitive advantage.

In India, 56% of respondents say that they are at least somewhat likely to exploit a loophole or bug in a game to give themselves a competitive advantage, and around 2 in 5 or more would consider paying to take possession of another user’s gaming account (48%), installing cheats to their gaming account or gaming device (46%), or hacking into the gaming account of a random player (39%).

In partnership with Harris Poll, the report surveyed adults ages 18+ across 8 countries, including 703 Indian adults, to explore the Cyber Safety risks gamers face and their online security attitudes and behaviors.

