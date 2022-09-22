75% of brands advertise on mobile game apps for more than a year: Report

75% of brands have been advertising on mobile game apps for more than a year, which has led to a two-fold increase in gaming ad spends since the pandemic, according to InMobi’s latest report. Titled, ‘Mobile Game Advertising 2022 report for India, the report also reveals how brands and agencies are addressing the four most common myths associated with mobile game advertising that might be preventing wider adoption.

Brands have taken notice of the gaming industry’s rapidly growing consumer adoption and engagement, Rishi Bedi, managing director, Asia Pacific, InMobi, said. “Mobile game advertising is evolving into more than simply a trend as audience reach keeps growing, ad formats diversify, and ad budgets keep rising. And over time, more and more advertisers are including mobile game advertising in their media mix owing to the positive outcomes and impactful results.”

According to the report, gaming witnessed a 32% year-on-year growth in average spending by advertisers. While completion rates and viewability are the most sought-after campaign metrics by advertisers, the lift in brand awareness is used as a benchmark for campaign success on mobile gaming. The report stated that 42% of advertisers used programmatic trading on open exchanges while 38% used programmatic private marketplace deals for gaming advertising. On the other hand, blended in-game ads are the most popular format that advertisers want to use in the future. Blended in-game advertising allows brands to create immersive experiences without interrupting the gaming flow. This format gives brands the freedom to place their messaging on various objects within the game, such as billboards or buildings, making them more flexible than traditional banners and having a higher recall.

Further, the report revealed that some brands are hesitant to take the plunge and invest in mobile game advertising due to misplaced notions around measuring its return on investment, allocation in the media mix, investment in creating ads assets, and brand safety around placements. However, bursting this myth, the study shows that advertising on mobile gaming delivers better performance compared to non-gaming environments with up to 2x higher completion rates and engagement. Moreover, 97% of the marketers that advertise on mobile gaming are satisfied with their experience and results.

InMobi is a content, monetisation, and marketing technologies firm that aims to help businesses fuel growth. For this report, InMobi surveyed 205 Indian mobile marketing leaders, including senior executives from brands and media organisations.

Also Read: Wellcurve rolls out ‘Let’s Get Healthy’ campaign to promote a healthy lifestyle

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook