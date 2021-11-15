68% of prosumers expect their e-commerce shopping experience to be tailored through personalisation and AI: Report

According to the report, post-pandemic, the desire to replicate in-store/mall experience has led prosumers to seek community shopping experiences from the e-commerce industry.

The pandemic has brought about a complete transformation in the e-commerce sector. Throughout the pandemic, e-commerce has clearly established itself as the new retail norm as more than eight in 10 prosumers say that they prefer online shopping experience over the traditional format of in-store purchasing, the Prosumer report by Havas Group revealed. However, one out of three respondents claim that their e-commerce experiences are quite boring. Prosumers are the leading-edge 15-20% of consumers, who are first to the market (usually 6-18 months ahead of the mainstream), forward-thinking, influential, proactive and socially and/or environmentally conscious.

According to the report, post-pandemic, the desire to replicate in-store/mall experience has led prosumers to seek community shopping experiences from the e-commerce industry. In this context, there is a spike in demand for services such as the ability to shop on social media (66%) and the ability to interact with fellow shoppers (68%). Furthermore, the report also stated that contrary to popular euphemism, consumers are not averse to data sharing. In fact, they demand transparency regarding what data is being collected. In this context, 97% of the prosumers rate privacy as the key attribute and 83% ready to boycott brands that do not have a transparent data collection policy.

What’s more, 68% of prosumers expect their e-commerce shopping experience to be tailored through personalisation and AI. 95% of prosumers demand eco-friendly packaging and 69% want to see e-commerce organisations commit to sustainable practices across the value chain.

“Over the last two years, digital adoption has been extremely fast and has become a way of life. If we specifically look at the e-commerce sector, it has become a breeding ground of innovation and in the last two years every leading company in this sector has grown aggressively. Our latest Prosumer Report gives a clear direction to the industry of where this e-commerce sector is headed, and also identifies trends of the sector,” Pritha Dasgupta, CMO, Havas Group India, said on the launch of the report.

Havas Group’s Prosumer report deep dived into the e-commerce sector and came up with a few ways to upgrade the e-commerce experience. One, focusing on new rules of e-commerce which includes free shipping and returns, seamless and fast delivery, customer ratings, loyalty discounts and purchase recommendations. Two, having a purpose beyond clicks wherein e-commerce must be about more than just access, and is about curating products that are good for society. Three, being on the right side of data history as privacy is gaining momentum so data education should be mandatory. Four, expanding from a place to buy to a place to socialise — as e-commerce is becoming more human and is moving to social, making the experience more community-driven will bring results.

