63% urban Indians do not mind watching ads in exchange for free content: YouGov Report

Print appears to be a popular form of traditional media, however TV dominates the urban Indian life

More than six in ten urban Indians (63%) think it is fair to watch ads in exchange for free content, according to a new report by YouGov. Titled, ‘International Media Consumption Report 2021- Is there a new normal?’, the report highlights how 55% of urban Indians have signed up to film or TV subscription.

As per the report, digital/ satellite TV services are the second most preferred with 41%, second highest in the world after Mexico. Music subscriptions, stood at the third place with nearly 33% people subscribing to a paid version of a music streaming platform. Print sits in the middle of the international pack and is particularly popular in India – where 46% of our nationally urban representative sample read a newspaper, the report claims. Meanwhile, 32% respondents claimed that they read a newspaper online or in an app and 21% stated that they read a magazine digitally

Further, 57% urban Indians watch live TV on their phone, tablet or computer. Similarly, consumption of online video content and social media was up by 59% and 55%, respectively, among urban Indians in the past week. As per the report, a majority of respondents in most markets said they had used a search engine, logged on to social media, or seen video content online.

Covid-19 has had a dramatic impact on consumer behaviour globally, and in turn, on media consumption habits, Julian Newby, sector head, Media, YouGov, said. “With a pandemic keeping more people indoors than ever before, digital media assumed greater importance as a means of keeping the public informed and entertained. Even then, certain traditional media formats remained popular among the masses. Our data shows that there are huge challenges for brands and advertisers looking to achieve ROI and effectively reach consumers in the right channels, at the right time, with the right message. Reliable, up-to-date insight can provide an early window into behaviour change to inform effective media planning and campaign development,” he added.

Read Also: How to achieve effective self-regulation for fantasy sports

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook