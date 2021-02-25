  • MORE MARKET STATS

63% urban Indians do not mind watching ads in exchange for free content: YouGov Report

By: |
February 25, 2021 12:30 PM

As per the report, Film and TV subscriptions are the most popular among urban Indians, followed by cable or satellite TV and music streaming services

Print appears to be a popular form of traditional media, however TV dominates the urban Indian lifePrint appears to be a popular form of traditional media, however TV dominates the urban Indian life

More than six in ten urban Indians (63%) think it is fair to watch ads in exchange for free content, according to a new report by YouGov. Titled, ‘International Media Consumption Report 2021- Is there a new normal?’, the report highlights how 55% of urban Indians have signed up to film or TV subscription.

As per the report, digital/ satellite TV services are the second most preferred with 41%, second highest in the world after Mexico. Music subscriptions, stood at the third place with nearly 33% people subscribing to a paid version of a music streaming platform. Print sits in the middle of the international pack and is particularly popular in India – where 46% of our nationally urban representative sample read a newspaper, the report claims. Meanwhile, 32% respondents claimed that they read a newspaper online or in an app and 21% stated that they read a magazine digitally

Related News

Further, 57% urban Indians watch live TV on their phone, tablet or computer. Similarly, consumption of online video content and social media was up by 59% and 55%, respectively, among urban Indians in the past week. As per the report, a majority of respondents in most markets said they had used a search engine, logged on to social media, or seen video content online.

Covid-19 has had a dramatic impact on consumer behaviour globally, and in turn, on media consumption habits, Julian Newby, sector head, Media, YouGov, said. “With a pandemic keeping more people indoors than ever before, digital media assumed greater importance as a means of keeping the public informed and entertained. Even then, certain traditional media formats remained popular among the masses. Our data shows that there are huge challenges for brands and advertisers looking to achieve ROI and effectively reach consumers in the right channels, at the right time, with the right message. Reliable, up-to-date insight can provide an early window into behaviour change to inform effective media planning and campaign development,” he added.

Read Also: How to achieve effective self-regulation for fantasy sports

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BrandWagon is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest brand news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. BRANDWAGON
  3. 63% urban Indians do not mind watching ads in exchange for free content YouGov Report
Advertisement
Brandwagon

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Aditya Birla Fashion partners with Tarun Tahiliani for ethnic wear brand
2How to achieve effective self-regulation for fantasy sports
3Manish Garg joins DealShare as chief strategy officer