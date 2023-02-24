60% of listeners take action after listening to an ad on a podcast: Report

In a survey done by IVM Podcasts in association with InMobi Pulse and InMobi group-owned Glance, unique insights on podcast listeners were revealed. The study was done to delve deeper into consumption patterns in the audio-streaming market in India.

Unique advertising, city, age and format specific data were learned through the in-depth evaluation, which will help the podcast industry and brands looking to advertise in the medium with valuable information. 3200 Indian podcast listeners formed the sample set of the survey, reflective of the digital universe of India arrived at based on data from InMobi and Glance.

According to the survey, 56% trust brands advertised on podcasts with 60% of listeners reported taking action after listening to a podcast ad. Among sectors, crypto. healthcare and BFSI were the top categories of brands of which listeners had a higher recall of, the survey result stated.

While the podcast growth was spread equally in metros and non-metros, city-specific findings draw a more diverse picture of the podcast listener landscape. Mumbai (88%) and Pune (90%) preferred higher rates of storytelling format in podcasts when compared to the rest of the country, while Delhi, Pune and Bangalore have higher trust in podcasts than the rest of the country, said the report.

Amit Doshi, Head, IVM Podcasts – Pratilipi shared “The podcast business still lacks recognised research or assessment processes because it is a relatively young medium. Given this, we think a comprehensive understanding of the ecosystem is essential for all stakeholders. For those trying to develop content, marketing, and business strategies, an evaluation of this survey can prove to be useful”.

