60% of fantasy sports users claim to follow more sports now: Kantar & FIFS

Cricket followed by Football and Kabaddi, are the most popular sports amongst fantasy sports users

The rising popularity of fantasy sports in India has led to 60% of fantasy sports users claiming to now watch and follow sports more than before, a research conducted by fantasy sports regulatory body, Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports (FIFS) along with insights and consulting company Kantar revealed. The study on ‘Understanding the sports consumption behaviour among fantasy sports users’ shed light on the sports consumption pattern among fantasy sports users in India.

As per the report, 87% of those who play fantasy sports claim that they now browse more information to be able to make a better strategy when playing fantasy sports. Infact, 59% have also started watching new types of sports because of their interest in fantasy sports. According to John Loffhagen, chairman, FIFS, fantasy sports is a powerful fan engagement tool to increase sports consumption. “When sports fans create their own virtual teams on OFS platforms before the match start time, they consume a lot of sports content online to do their research. After the match begins, OFS users watch the sports match closely to check on the performance of the players they have selected and their own ranking on the leaderboard,” he added. The report also stated that TV remains the primary source for watching various sports with 51% claiming to consume sports content for more than 5 hours a week after playing fantasy sports. Moreover, 38% of users lookup to social media updates as sources of information for sports content.

Infact, after starting to play fantasy sports, 48% of users now watch every game irrespective of team or country, the report said. Viewership has moved beyond home leagues and to a new type of sports, Anand Parameswaran, executive vice president, Insights Division, Kantar said. “The insights on the changed behavioural patterns of fantasy sports users such as higher involvement in sports, using multiple mediums to stay updated on the sports news along with an increased interest in sports beyond cricket offers a new perspective on the evolution and impact of fantasy sports in India,” he stated. Cricket followed by Football and Kabaddi, are the most popular sports amongst fantasy sports users, stated the report.

Read Also: IPL 2020: Pitching empathy; why sports marketing needs to look beyond driving sales

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook